LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 15:
As much as we’d like our favorite bands to write another album that sounded like one of your favorites, it just won’t happen. Artists grow. They change. Sometimes I think that a lot of people thought the Metallica should have made 5 more “Master of Puppets” records fallowing the release of the original. I on the other hand applaud bands that grow and push the next envelope.
There will of course be a lot of new releases this year. The guys in Avenged Sevenfold have said the bands new album is “very influenced by Kanye West.” What does that mean exactly? In a new interview, singer M. Shadows revealed the band’s new project takes inspiration from the hip-hop superstar, as well as soul and jazz music too.
