OK calm down

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 20: (L-R) Musicians Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, Eric Singer and Paul Stanley appear onstage to announce their upcoming Motley Crue and KISS co-headlining tour at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on March 20, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

I’ve been a KISS fan for as long as I can remember. Had all posters on my walls. Had the catalog on 8 Track and put on KISS shows in my room.

Ever since KISS hit stage, in the early 70’s, rumors circulated that the bands name , KISS, is an acronym for “Knights In Satan’s Service.” Can we just let that go. It was never an acronym. It was just KISS. Let’s see what Paul says.

No, says singer-guitarist Paul Stanley. “We’re smart, but we’re not that smart,” he says. Instead, Stanley says he came up with the name because it’s a word that’s recognized everywhere. “You could go almost anywhere in the world and say the word KISS and people would go, ‘Oh, I’ve heard of them,'” he says. “It’s like calling a band water. And a kiss of death, a kiss of passion — it just seemed to incorporate all the elements of what we were doing.” Fans and non fans can think what they want, but it’s better than the original name -Wicked Lester.

