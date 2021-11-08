Ohio State defeats Nebraska, 26-17

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -C.J. Stroud threw for 405 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 6 Ohio State escaped Nebraska with a 26-17 win.
Ohio State’s defense came up with a pair of stops after Nebraska had pulled within six points. The Buckeyes’ nation-leading offense managed only two field goals in the second half, allowing the underdog Cornhuskers to make it a one-score game until Noah Ruggles kicked a 46-yard field goal with 1:29 left.
Ohio State increased its advantage in the all-time series to 9-1 with today’s win, including a 3-1 edge in Lincoln.
Nebraska dropped to 0-4 against ranked teams this season, with all four losses against teams ranked in the top eight of the current College Football Playoff rankings.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez completed 16-of-31 passes for 248 yards and rushed for 51 yards. His 299 yards of total offense increased his career total yardage to 10,418, moving him into second place on the NU career list. He passed Taylor Martinez (10,233) in today’s game is only 272 yards from Nebraska’s career total offense record (Tommy Armstrong Jr., 10,690).
With his 299 yards of total offense, Martinez eclipsed 3,000 total yards this season at 3,014. He is the third player in school history with multiple 3,000-yard seasons.
With his 248 passing yards, Martinez pushed his career passing total to 8,140. He is the first player in NU history with 8,000 career passing yards and 2,000 career rushing yards. He is the fourth quarterback in Big Ten history and the 23rd player in FBS history to reach that milestone.
Martinez has thrown for more than 200 yards in a school-record 11 straight game, breaking a tie with Joe Ganz who had 10 straight 200-yard passing games.
Martinez had a one-yard TD run in the third quarter to give him 34 career rushing touchdowns. He is now tied for fifth in Big Ten history in rushing touchdowns among quarterbacks.
The 72-yard touchdown pass from Adrian Martinez to Samori Toure was Nebraska’s fifth play of the season covering at least 70 yards, and the second connection between the two of better than 70 yards. Nebraska entered the game tied for the national lead in plays of 70 yards of more, and now has five such plays in 2021. The Huskers now have 10 plays of at least 50 yards.
Toure has four receptions this season of at least 68 yards (2 vs. Buffalo, 1 vs. Northwestern, 1 vs. Ohio State), and also added a 53-yard catch in the third quarter. He had 150 receiving yards on four receptions for his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season. His four 100-yard receiving games are the second on Nebraska’s season 100-yard receiving list.
Toure’s 150-yard receiving game was the first by a Nebraska player since JD Spielman had 160 receiving yards at Illinois in 2019. Toure’s 150 receiving yards ranked 14th on Nebraska’s single-game receiving yards list.
Tight end Austin Allen caught two passes for 33 yards, including a 26-yard reception. Allen increased his season yardage total to 404. He is the first Nebraska tight end with 400 receiving yards since Mike McNeill had 442 yards in 2008.
Running back Rahmir Johnson rushed 16 times for 62 yards, marking his sixth straight game with at least 50 rushing yards.
The Nebraska defense held Ohio State scoreless in the first quarter. The Huskers have allowed only seven points in six home games season this, and only 16 points overall in the first quarter.
Linebacker Luke Reimer made 10 tackles for his fifth double-figure tackle game of the season. Reimer increased his season tackle total to 96.
Nickel back JoJo Domann had nine tackles, two PBU and an interception. His interception was his second of the season (Fordham) and his two PBU tied his career high.
Place-kicker Chase Contreraz connected on a 39-yard field goal in the second quarter, his longest field goal as a Husker.
Safety Marquel Dismuke made his 30th consecutive start in today’s game.
Ohio State’s 75-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter was the longest opponent pass play of the season, bettering the previous long of 48 yards.
Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 15 receptions for 240 yards. He is the first receiver with 200 receiving yards against Nebraska since Northwestern’s Flynn Nagel had 220 receiving yards on Oct. 13, 2018. The 240 receiving yards and 15 receptions were both the second-most by an opponent in Husker history.