OH sign me up immediately!
I love getting out of town on vacation. My wife and I have done some actual vacationing over the years. We’ve been to California, Ohio, Colorado and few other states. For 2021 I’ve set my sites on a new escape. We’ll be heading to the Maldives island chain for a stay at the new Waldorf Astoria resort for a mere $80,000 per night. WAIT A MINUTE… you mean $80 a night correct? NO $80K A NIGHT. Oh gotcha. Sign me up right away. NOT
The new resort opened this week on the private island of Itthaafushi, accommodating up to 24 guests in three villas, complete with multiple jacuzzis, swimming pools, a gym, a yoga pavilion, and ‘indoor and outdoor rain showers’.
It also has its own culinary team on standby for meal service – if you don’t feel like taking a boat to the nearest restaurant.
Curious where the Maldives are located? Me too. The Maldives is a chain of more than 1,200 islands located off the southeastern coast of India.