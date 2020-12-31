Events
Sparky Says
Oh HELL NO
Dec 31, 2020 @ 8:29am
I’ve had pets all my life. Dogs, Cats, Snakes, Gerbils but NEVER did I consider this apparent new trend. Pet owners all over the world are cuddling up with the latest in animal companions: leeches. Come again? Leeches? HELL NO!
“They’re amazing, curious creatures that grow like crazy and make wonderful pets,” self-described leech keeper Ariane Khomjani tells
ScienceAlert
. “Some like to try and sneak a feed more often than others. But once they’re full, they’re content to sit and rest for a bit out of water if handled gently.”
Some owners even allow their leeches to suck their blood, Khomiani says. “Once they get feeding you don’t even feel it, even with the large buffalo leeches,” he says, noting that a leech’s initial bit may hurt a little. The good news is leeches can go as long as a year between feedings. Again..HELL NO. I’ll keep my 3 dogs and be content. But that’s just me
READ MORE
Blaze Events
Theory of a Dead Man – RESCHEDULED
2 weeks ago
Joe Rogan – NEW DATE in 2021!
10 months ago
Hella Mega Tour 2021
1 year ago
FOZZY – NEW DATE IN 2021
1 year ago
Insane Clown Posse – POSTPONED 2021
11 months ago
