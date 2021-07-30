Offutt Reinstates Mask Mandate
Bellevue, NE (July 30, 2021) Offutt Air Force Base is reinstating a mask mandate, requiring all employees, contractors and visitors to wear a face mask indoors. The requirement applies to everyone, even those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.
The base said that the new requirement came from the Defense Secretary’s office and was triggered by rising coronavirus cases in Sarpy County. The requirement goes into full effect today.
Additionally, the post said, those who are not vaccinated must maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.
