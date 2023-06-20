Officers Arrest Man After Domestic Disturbance near UNL’s City Campus
June 20, 2023 11:33AM CDT
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 20)–A domestic assault response on Monday afternoon at a home off of 22nd and “U” ends with the arrest of a 43-year-old man.
Lincoln Police say officers were called around 4pm and after about 2-and-a-half hours, the man finally came out and was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and strangulation.
A 38-year-old woman was the victim and suffered swelling and bruising.