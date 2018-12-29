Officer Involved Shooting Investigation

On December 29th, 2018, at approximately 2:49 a.m., Lincoln police officers were involved in a

shooting that resulted in injuries to one person and two police officers.

Lincoln police officers responded to the 3200 block of South 48th Street on a report of a

disturbance involving a man with a knife at 2:25 a.m. During the incident, one officer sustained

a stab wound to the upper right chest (beyond the coverage of the ballistic vest), and a second

officer sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. Neither injury is life-threatening.

A 43-year-old male sustained gunshot wounds to the shoulder. He remains hospitalized in

critical condition.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation regarding the shooting,

with assistance from the Lincoln Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit. The

investigation remains in the preliminary stages. Crime scene technicians from the Lancaster

County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln Police Department will process the crime scene. There is

no ongoing threat to the public’s safety.

LPD will provide additional details about the incident on Monday, December 31st, 2018, at the

morning press briefing.