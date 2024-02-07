Officer-Involved Shooting In Columbus Being Investigated by NSP

COLUMBUS–(News Release Feb. 6)–The Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team is investigating a Columbus Police Department officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at a residence in the 3900 block of 38th Street. The Columbus Police Department was conducting a welfare check on a subject following a report of potential self-harm.

During the incident, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The subject, a 17-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Columbus Police Department requested the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct the in-custody death investigation. That investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released when possible.

The Columbus Police Department has placed the involved officer on administrative leave.