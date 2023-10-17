Officer Involved Shooting Early Tuesday in North Lincoln

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation following an incident that happened early Tuesday at the Lincoln Bus Depot at 5250 Superior Street, where a male suspect on board a bus stabbed a Lincoln police officer.

According to a statement from LPD to KFOR News, another officer discharged their service weapon, striking the suspect once. The officer who was stabbed is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other officer was not injured.

The suspect is in custody at the hospital and receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. More details will be made available later.