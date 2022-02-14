Officer Involved Shooting Cass County Is Under Investigation
LINCOLN–(News Release Feb. 14)–The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred late Sunday evening near Alvo, Nebraska.
At approximately 11:00 p.m. Sunday, NSP was informed that Cass County deputies were responding to the report of an assault that had occurred at 23418 Alvo Road, near Alvo. The initial report was of an altercation between a father and son in which the son struck the father in the head. The father exited the residence and called 911.
Cass County deputies responded to the scene and contacted the son, identified as Andrew Stratton, 34. Stratton was believed to be in the basement of the residence and possibly armed. During the course of negotiations, a deputy fired his weapon, striking Stratton.
A trooper had arrived on scene moments before and heard gunshots from outside the residence. The trooper rushed inside and attempted live-saving measures, along with the deputies, but Stratton ultimately succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators located a bow and arrow and long knife at the scene.
The Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team is investigating the entire incident. Per Nebraska State Statute, any in-custody death requires a grand jury proceeding.