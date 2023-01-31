Officer-Involved Shooting at Omaha Retail Store

OMAHA–(KFOR Jan. 31)–Omaha Police say they fatally shot a man early Tuesday afternoon, after he walked into a store with a gun and apparently fired rounds inside.

According Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, the man walked into who the Target store near 180th and West Center Road with an AR-15-style rifle and “plenty of ammunition.” Chief Schmaderer said officers searched for victims, including customers and workers “because there were some people hiding in there.” No injured people were immediately found.

Responding officers shot the suspect who was armed with a rifle. Currently no victims located at Target or local hospitals. Any witnesses who have left the area are urged to call 402-444-4877 to report information. — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) January 31, 2023

Officers received multiple 911 calls Tuesday afternoon and arrived within minutes. Evidence suggests the man fired rounds before he was shot by officers, but it wasn’t immediately known if he fired at anybody.

The scene is secure, but citizens are urged to avoid the area as the investigation continues. — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) January 31, 2023

Original report at 12:45pm Tuesday

OMAHA–(KFOR Jan. 31)–Police are on the scene of a reported shooting early Tuesday afternoon at a retail store in southwest Omaha.

According to the Omaha Police Department’s Twitter account, officers are at the scene inside the Target off of 178th and West Center Road about reports of a shooting. Police are clearing the store and the investigation is in the early stages.

Officers are at Target 178th and Center investigating reports of a shooting. Officers are clearing the store at this time. Unknown number of victims as the investigation is in the early stages. pic.twitter.com/gj47l06jSB — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) January 31, 2023

