104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Officer-Involved Shooting at Omaha Retail Store

January 31, 2023 12:46PM CST
Share
Officer-Involved Shooting at Omaha Retail Store

OMAHA–(KFOR Jan. 31)–Omaha Police say they fatally shot a man early Tuesday afternoon, after he walked into a store with a gun and apparently fired rounds inside.

According Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, the man walked into who the Target store near 180th and West Center Road with an AR-15-style rifle and “plenty of ammunition.” Chief Schmaderer said officers searched for victims, including customers and workers “because there were some people hiding in there.” No injured people were immediately found.

Officers received multiple 911 calls Tuesday afternoon and arrived within minutes. Evidence suggests the man fired rounds before he was shot by officers, but it wasn’t immediately known if he fired at anybody.

Original report at 12:45pm Tuesday

OMAHA–(KFOR Jan. 31)–Police are on the scene of a reported shooting early Tuesday afternoon at a retail store in southwest Omaha.

According to the Omaha Police Department’s Twitter account, officers are at the scene inside the Target off of 178th and West Center Road about reports of a shooting.  Police are clearing the store and the investigation is in the early stages.

 

This is a developing story.  Stay with KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com for the latest information.  