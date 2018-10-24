Officer Checked Out For Possible Opioid Exposure

Lincoln Police say an officer was able to finish his shift Tuesday night, after he was checked out for a possible opioid exposure while arresting a man wanted on a warrant.

It happened near 13th and “E”, where the officer found rolling papers on 57-year-old Cornelius Moore that had a white and gray substance.

“The substance pretested positive for a heroin base in the field,” Police Officer Angela Sands said Wednesday morning.

Sands says the officer was given NARCAN, a drug which counters a possible overdose. The officer went to the hospital as a precaution before finishing his shift.

Moore was taken to jail on a warrant.