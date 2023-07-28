Of Mice & Men premieres new single “Warpaint” off upcoming ﻿’Tether﻿’ album

Of Mice & Men has premiered a new song called “Warpaint,” the first single off their upcoming album, Tether.

“We feel like [‘Warpaint’] bridges the gap between the OM&M you’ve heard and known, and what’s to come,” says bassist/vocalist Aaron Pauley. ‘”Warpaint’ is a heavy and anthemic song about resilience, and rallying the courage to face your fears head on.”

You can listen to “Warpaint” now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video premieres Friday, July 28, at 1 p.m. ET on YouTube.

Tether, the follow-up to 2021’s Echo, will be released October 6. Of Mice & Men will be on the road supporting Tether this fall on a U.S. tour with Bullet for My Valentine.

Here’s the Tether track list:

“Integration”

“Warpaint”

“Shiver”

“Eternal Pessimist”

“Into The Sun”

“Enraptured”

“Castaway”

“Tether”

“Indigo”

“Zephyros”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.