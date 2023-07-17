Of Mice & Men announces new album, ‘Tether,’ and upcoming single
Of Mice & Men‘s next album has a title.
The eighth studio effort from the Orange County metalcore outfit is called Tether. It doesn’t yet have a release date, but the first single, “Warpaint,” will premiere Friday, July 28.
You can presave “Warpaint” now.
Tether will be the follow-up to Of Mice & Men’s 2021 record Echo, which consisted of three EPs released that year.
Of Mice & Men will return to the live stage in September to play Virginia’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival.
