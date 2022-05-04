      Weather Alert

Odell Man Focus of Endangered Missing Advisory

May 4, 2022 @ 4:07am

(KFOR NEWS  May 4, 2022)  An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of 82 year old, Marvin Bures of Odell, NE.

Bures is a white male, 5’10”, 160 lbs. with gray hair.  He was last seen on May 3, 2022 at 4:30pm near 43993 SW 75th Rd in Odell.

Bures was driving an SIL 2004 Ford F250 with NE Plates 3-702R.

Bures was wearing blue jeans, red t-shirt, and possibly a green sweatshirt.  Bures has dementia and a heart condition and does not have medication with him.

If you see Marvin Bures, call 9-1-1.

