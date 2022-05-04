Odell Man Focus of Endangered Missing Advisory
(KFOR NEWS May 4, 2022) An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of 82 year old, Marvin Bures of Odell, NE.
Bures is a white male, 5’10”, 160 lbs. with gray hair. He was last seen on May 3, 2022 at 4:30pm near 43993 SW 75th Rd in Odell.
Bures was driving an SIL 2004 Ford F250 with NE Plates 3-702R.
Bures was wearing blue jeans, red t-shirt, and possibly a green sweatshirt. Bures has dementia and a heart condition and does not have medication with him.
If you see Marvin Bures, call 9-1-1.
