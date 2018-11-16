October Unemployment Rate

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) announced today that Nebraska’s preliminary unemployment

rate for October was 2.8 percent, seasonally adjusted. The rate was unchanged from the September 2018 rate of 2.8

percent and is down 0.1 percentage points from the October 2017 rate of 2.9 percent.

“October continued the trend of employment highs,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin. “Lincoln and Omaha

both reached new highs for non-farm jobs, while statewide the total non-farm job count has remained above 1 million

since February of 2017.”

Nonfarm employment was 1,039,493, up 15,953 over the year and up 2,867 over the month. Private industries with the

most growth year over year were professional and business services (up 4,962), manufacturing (up 4,384), and leisure

and hospitality (up 3,764). Month to month, the largest gains were seen in education and health services (up 1,319),

trade, transportation and utilities (up 1,201), and professional and business services (up 924).

The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October was 3.7 percent, unchanged from the September

2018 rate of 3.7 percent and down 0.4 percentage points from the October 2017 rate of 4.1 percent.