Obi-Wan Tony

Kellogg’s is celebrating the arrival of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ later this month with a new cereal.
The cereal company is challenging cereal eaters to pick what side they’d be on, Light or Dark, with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Obi-Wan Kenobi cereal.
The cereal pairs Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Chocolate with original Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and the box features Tony the Tiger sporting Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader attire.
Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Obi-Wan Kenobi cereal will be available at retailers nationwide in July.
