Oak Tree Planted To Honor LPD Officer Killed
(KFOR NEWS October 5, 2020) Oak trees are consider among the strongest species of tree. It is only appropriate that an oak tree has been planted at the Malone Center to honor Lincoln Police Investigator, Mario Herrera, shot August 26th, dying Labor Day of his injuries.
As part of the new initiative Hold Cops Accountable, Lincoln Police and the Malone Center are working together to plant trees in the community. The reason for planting trees is to show this relationship doesn’t stop here but continues for decades to come.
LPD Officer, Luke Bonkiewicz, told our partner, 10/11 NOW, “We want this relationship to put down roots in the community to flower, to blossom to be a symbol of unity,”
5 trees provided by Earl May stores were planted Sunday at the Malone Center. The plan is to have LPD and the Malone Center plant trees in all 5 police districts.
Next month, they’ll have another collective event where they’ll give out food and presents to people.
