O Street Traffic Enforcement Results
(KFOR NEWS October 14, 2021) In an effort to help reduce traffic accidents and promote motor vehicle safety, the Lincoln Police Department conducted a high visibility traffic enforcement detail on “O” Street between 17th and 98th Streets on July 14 through August 19, 2021. The NDOT-Office of Highway Safety provided overtime funding for increased enforcement during this detail.
- Total Citations/Warnings/Arrests 165
- Speeding Citations: 32
- Speeding Warnings: 7
- Seatbelt Violations: 14
- Seatbelt Warnings: 11
- No Insurance Violations: 9
- No Insurance Warnings: 8
- No Valid Registration Violations: 17
- No Valid Registration Warnings: 11
- Unnecessary Noise Violations: 3
- Misc. Traffic Violations: 9
- Misc. Traffic Warnings: 38
- Driving Under Suspension: 1
- Narcotic citations 4
- Criminal Violations: 1
- Warrant Arrest
- Total Traffic Citizen Contacts: 98
