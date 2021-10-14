      Weather Alert

O Street Traffic Enforcement Results

Oct 14, 2021 @ 3:45am

(KFOR NEWS  October 14, 2021)  In an effort to help reduce traffic accidents and promote motor vehicle safety, the Lincoln Police Department conducted a high visibility traffic enforcement detail on “O” Street between 17th and 98th Streets on July 14 through August 19, 2021. The NDOT-Office of Highway Safety provided overtime funding for increased enforcement during this detail.

  •  Total Citations/Warnings/Arrests 165
  • Speeding Citations: 32
  • Speeding Warnings: 7
  • Seatbelt Violations: 14
  • Seatbelt Warnings: 11
  • No Insurance Violations: 9
  • No Insurance Warnings: 8
  • No Valid Registration Violations: 17
  • No Valid Registration Warnings: 11
  • Unnecessary Noise Violations: 3
  • Misc. Traffic Violations: 9
  • Misc. Traffic Warnings: 38
  • Driving Under Suspension: 1
  • Narcotic citations 4
  • Criminal Violations: 1
  • Warrant Arrest
  • Total Traffic Citizen Contacts: 98

