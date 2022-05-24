‘O’ Street Traffic Enforcement Project
(KFOR NEWS May 24, 2022) In an effort to help reduce traffic crashes and promote motor vehicle safety, the Lincoln Police Department will be partnering with the Nebraska State Patrol for a high visibility traffic enforcement detail with the objective to impact illicit driving behavior and promote safe and responsible driving.
The detail will be conducted Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29, 2022 with an emphasis on ‘O’ Street between 17th and 84th Streets.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office is providing overtime funding for increased enforcement during this detail. It is our hope that by raising awareness, along with added enforcement, we can help reduce the number of traffic crashes resulting in injury or death.
READ MORE: Bryan Health “Covid Vaccine Still Important”