O Street Partially Opens Monday From Gas Leak
(KFOR NEWS September 14, 2020) Westbound lanes of O street between 40th and 33rd streets are open to traffic.
Eastbound lanes of O street between 33rd and 35th streets will remain closed through Monday to allow Black Hills Energy technicians and welders to continue work repairing the natural gas main which broke Thursday afternoon, September 3rd.
Traffic in the eastbound lanes is expected to partially reopen to traffic on Monday.
READ MORE: City Receives Additional Funds To Help Residents With Housing And Utilities