NWU Loses By Two Points At Wisconsin-River Falls

Nate Schimonitz scored a career-high 39 points, but it wasn’t enough as the #8 Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team lost its final non-conference men’s basketball game of the regular season Saturday (Dec. 21) 84-82 at Wisconsin-River Falls. NWU led 40-37 at halftime and went ahead 82-81 in the game’s final seconds. However, UWRF 6’ 9” center Ross Ingersoll hit a three-point shot with about six seconds left to give the Falcons an 84-82 lead. Schimonitz dribbled inside the lane and drove to the basket in the game’s final seconds. However, his running lay-up shot was blocked at the buzzer, preserving a two point win for Wisconsin-River Falls. The Falcons, now 6-3 on the season, hit 18 three-pointers, nine in each half. The Prairie Wolves now have a 10-2 overall record and will play at Division One Wyoming this Saturday, Dec. 28. The game will count for the Cowboys, but will be registered as an exhibition for NWU. Tip-off is set for shortly after 5pm CST Saturday and will be broadcast on KFOR & kfornow.com.
Credit Dick Janda
