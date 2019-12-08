NWU Defeats University of Dubuque 88-63

The Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team scored 50 points in the second half to defeat the University of Dubuque Spartans Saturday 88-63 in Dubuque, Iowa. The Prairie Wolves led 38-30 at halftime and outscored the Spartans by 17 points in the second half to win going away. Dylan Dirks led all scorers with 23 points, which equalled his career-high at NWU. Nate Schimonitz added 21 and Jack Hiller 13 for the Prairie Wolves, now 9-1 overall and 2-0 in the American Rivers Conference. NWU won’t play again until Saturday, Dec. 14 at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. That game will be broadcast on KFOR and kfornow.com beginning at 3:45 p.m. The Nebraska Wesleyan women’s basketball team defeated the University of Dubuque 95-85 Saturday to raise its overall record to 5-4 and 2-0 in the A.R.C. Caitlin Navratil led the Prairie Wolves with 34 points.
Credit: Dick Janda
