Number of Stolen Vehicles In Lincoln During December Down Compared to 2018

LINCOLN –(KFOR Dec. 27)–Police say there have been reports of 27 stolen vehicles in the first 27 days of December in Lincoln. That’s down from 46 reports in all of December 2018, according to Police Sgt. Angela Sands.
There’s been a recent surge in the past few weeks of stolen vehicles, mainly due to people leaving them unlocked and running to warm up or simply just leaving doors unlocked with the keys inside.
Sands says the current total for this month is down from 48 cases reported in November and 32 in October.
There were 34 stolen vehicles reported in November 2018.