Number of Auto Thefts In Lincoln Has Increased
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 12)–Lincoln Police say there has been an increase in auto thefts, so far in November compared to the same number of days in October.
Officer Erin Spilker on Friday said so far in November, there is a 66% increase in auto thefts compared to the same number of days in October. She says 24% have been from running vehicles, 28% were unlocked, and 60% have been recovered.
Spilker adds that 32% have occurred at apartment complexes while another 32% have occurred at businesses. Some helpful hints in preventing an auto theft include staying with a running vehicle, lock your doors, and remove valuables including keys from the vehicle.
As the weather turns colder, many of you will want to warm up your vehicle or keep it warm while running into a business. Spilker says the best practice to stay with a vehicle that is running. These vehicles can be seen from a distance away and are a target for theft if left unattended.