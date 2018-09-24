NU/Wisconsin Game Time Set, BTN Tailgate For Purdue Game

The Big Ten Conference announcing Monday that the Oct. 6 football game with Nebraska at Wisconsin will be a 6:30pm kickoff on the Big Ten Network.

It was also announced that BTN will be in Lincoln for their BTN Tailgate this Saturday, ahead of the Huskers’ homecoming game against Purdue. The tailgate will start at 9am at the south plaza of Pinnacle Bank Arena.

There will be giveaways, games and free food.

Nebraska and Purdue kickoff this Saturday at 2:30pm on BTN.

