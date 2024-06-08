NU TRACK & FIELD: Husker Men Tie For 13th At NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, OR–(NU Athletics June 7) Nebraska men’s track and field tied for 13th in the team standings at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, powered by Darius Luff bringing home a title and Tyus Wilson securing silver on Friday. With 19 total team points in the tie for 13th, the Husker men earned their best team finish since tying for 10th in 2016 and brought in their most team points since 2014.

Luff became the first NCAA 110m Hurdles Champion in school history with a blazing 13.19 clocked at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. This marks Luff’s seventh NCAA Championship meet and fourth time being named a First-Team All-American. The senior from Lincoln, Neb. is now tied for ninth in collegiate history and eighth in the world this year.

Wilson capped his season as the NCAA high jump runner-up, clearing 7-3 ¾ (2.23m) and garnering his third-career First-Team All-America honor. The junior from Sterling, Kan. claimed fourth at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships and the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Championships, making tonight his highest finish at the national meet. Wilson’s personal-best is 7-6 (2.29m), cleared on his way to winning this season’s Big Ten title. That height makes him the third-best high jumper in school history.

In the triple jump, Terrol Wilson made the final and closed in ninth with a distance of 53-2 ¼ (16.21m). From Kingston, Jamaica, he brought in his second Second-Team All-America honor and was just one place off of being named to the first team. Micaylon Moore placed 10th with a leap of 52-10 ¾ (16.12m) and was named a Second-Team All-American. The two-time All-American was named to the first team after the indoor season, finishing seventh in the triple jump at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships. The triple jump duo of Wilson and Moore have both made an impact on Nebraska’s record books this season, with Wilson fourth all-time (53-10 ¼, 16.41m) and Moore fifth all-time (53-6 ¼, 16.31m). Moore also jumped to seventh in school history in the long jump this season (25-9 ½, 7.86m).

The Husker women will conclude the NCAA Championships tomorrow, starting with Jenna Rogers in the high jump at 4 p.m. (CT). Kalynn Meyer will compete in the discus at 4:05 p.m. (CT), while Rhianna Phipps and Ashley McElmurry will take on the triple jump at 4:50 p.m. (CT). Each event has a livestream on ESPN+ and the meet will be televised on ESPN beginning at 4:30 (CT).