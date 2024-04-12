NU Regents to Consider Alcohol Sales at Husker Baseball Games

The Nebraska Baseball team celebrates a home run hit by teammate Cole Evans (12) on Sunday afternoon against Minnesota in April 2023. (File photo courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

LINCOLN–(KFOR/Journal Star Apr. 12)–An item on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents agenda for their Apr. 19 meeting will include the proposal to allow alcohol sales at university events at Haymarket Park.

The agenda released by the university to the media on Friday indicated the item would come up for consideration.

Husker fans have been able to buy beer at men’s and women’s basketball games at Pinnacle Bank Arena, after approval was given in February 2022. Alcohol was also sold at a Garth Brooks concert in 2021 and recently for Volleyball Day in Nebraska last August, both taking place inside Memorial Stadium.

Haymarket Park has beer taps in place and sold beer and other alcohol for the past 23 years because of Lincoln Saltdogs baseball games. The Journal Star reports the university recently offered a 50-50 split of alcohol sales revenue, but NEBCO wanted 90% of the profits. But the report said Interim University of Nebraska president Chris Kabourek and Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen had reached an agreement with NEBCO to put money from alcohol sales into capital improvements for Haymarket Park.

Since the change in policy two years ago, Kabourek indicated no major alcohol-related incident have happened.