NU Regent, Former Husker Football Player Jim Pillen Announces Bid For Governor
COLUMBUS–(KFOR Apr. 7)–University of Nebraska Regent and former Husker football player Jim Pillen has announced he’s running for governor in 2022.
Pillen, an agriculture businessman in the Columbus area, said in a statement on his website he will work to grow the state’s economy and give every child the chance to pursue their dreams here in Nebraska. Pillen also says the state’s “broken property tax system” needs to be fixed and taxes need to be cut. He says Nebraska’s tax structure needs to be modernized, plus broadband access needs to expand and infrastructure needs to be improved across the state.
Pillen played football at Nebraska, where he earned Academic All American honors and was a two-time First Team All Big 8 selection in 1977 and 1978. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Science from UNL, and married Suzanne Shreve. He then earned a doctor of veterinary medicine from Kansas State. In 1983, Pillen returned to Nebraska and opened a small animal practice and swine consulting practice. In 1993, he started Pillen Family Farms. In 2003, he added DNA Genetics.
Jim and wife, Suzanne, have 4 children, Sarah, Brock, Polly and Izic, and six grandchildren, William, Halle, Eloise, Henry, Harrison, Ava, and Thomas.