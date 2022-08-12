NU President Gets Contract Extension
(KFOR NEWS August 12, 2022) University of Nebraska President , Ted Carter, has had his contract extended by the Board of Regents. Set to expire in 2024, at Thursday’s meeting, Regents extended it through 2027.
Along with that extension, Carter gets a 3% pay raise, bringing his annual salary to $964,000 a year. He also received performance-based merit pay of $105,000.
The board also approved a 2023-2025 budget request for the entire University of Nebraska system, which includes a 3% increase in funding each year.
Carter said the University is also faced with a $25 million budget gap that will need to be closed with some combination of enrollment growth, cuts or tuition increases.
