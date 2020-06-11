NU Officials Seeing Surge In Online Course Registrations
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 11)–As the University of Nebraska plans to reopen their campuses for the fall semester in late August, officials will look to accommodate every single situation for students and faculty. In particular, their Lincoln and Omaha campuses.
“We will reduce our class sizes,” said NU President Ted Carter on Thursday afternoon. “There will be some programs where it is actually smarter and a good fit to be online. And there may even be some of our faculty members say they may not be comfortable because they have some other issues or certain age.”
Carter says higher education is going to look different, not only because of COVID-19, but what’s the best way to deliver the future of education. He says they have seen a tremendous rise in students registering for online courses.
“Not just here in the summer, highest we’ve ever seen in credit hours per student, just this summer,” Carter added. “But were also seeing a rise in Omaha and Lincoln in student credit hours for online.”
Carter says they are thinking through every detail to make sure each campus is safe from COVID-19 by the time classes begin August 24. That includes real time coronavirus data on campus.
“We’ll have our own contact tracing capability, we’ll have testing available for our students and we are minimizing the spacing, even in our dormitories,” said Carter.