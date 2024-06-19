NU Board of Regents to Receive Budget Proposal Thursday

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 19)–The full rundown of the proposed $1.1-billion, tax-funded University of Nebraska System budget will be presented to the NU Board of Regents on Thursday.

Interim University of Nebraska President Chris Kabourek says his budget proposal includes a “modest” increase in tuition but $12-million in permanent cuts across four campuses and the president’s office. The tuition increase would be equal to $135 per semester, or $1.29 a day per UNL student, $1.14 per student at UNO and $1 a day per student at UNK.

The budget also includes 3% merit-based salary increases for non-unionized faculty and staff. It would also include $1.5-million for expansion of the Presidential Scholars Program.