NU Board of Regents to Discuss Proposal Allowing Alcohol Sales at Husker Baseball/Softball Games

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 19)–A proposal to allow alcohol sales at Nebraska baseball and softball games goes before the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday morning.

Interim University of Nebraska President Chris Kabourek and Athletic Director Troy Dannen reached an agreement with NEBCO, which jointly owns Haymarket Park with NU, for revenue sharing of the proceeds from alcohol sales. The university said all proceeds would be invested back into Haymarket Park, which is over two decades old.

Beer has been sold at Lincoln Saltdogs baseball games since the first game held in 2001.