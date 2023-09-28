NU Board of Regents to Consider Memorial Stadium Renovation Plans

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 28)–Big plans have been released in further modernizing 100-year-old Memorial Stadium at a cost of $450-million, which includes the demolition of South Stadium to make way for chair-back general seating, along with equitable and affordable access for all fans and dedicated space for students.

The project will also be paid equally with about $225-million in private funds and other funding sources, including up to $50-million from the University of Nebraska’s internal lending program. The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will consider the renovation plans at their meeting Oct. 5 in Omaha.

Completion of the entire stadium renovation project is targeted for July 2026, with occupancy to follow that August.

Below is a list of what the renovation plans include.

· South Stadium demolition and replacement with chair-back general seating.

· New chair-back seating in West and East stadiums.

· 360-degree main-level concourse connection and 270-degree upper-level concourse connection.

· Concession upgrades, refurbished menu options and added points of sale throughout the stadium.

· Restroom modernization throughout the stadium.

· Academic curriculum space, with specific uses guided by UNL’s academic leadership.

· Enhanced student life amenities.

· ADA upgrades throughout the stadium.