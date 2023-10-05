NU Board of Regents Meet Thursday to Consider Memorial Stadium Renovations

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 5)–The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will meet in Omaha Thursday morning to consider a proposal that would include renovations to Memorial Stadium.

Last week, Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts released details of the plan in further modernizing 100-year-old Memorial Stadium, which includes the demolition of South Stadium to make way for chair-back general seating, make ADA upgrades throughout the stadium, along with equitable and affordable access for all fans and dedicated space for students.

The $450-million project will also be paid equally with about $225-million in private funds and other funding sources, including up to $50-million from the University of Nebraska’s internal lending program.

Among the renovation plans would be demolishing South Stadium and replace it with chair-back general seating, while ADA upgrades would be done stadium-wide. Completion of the entire stadium renovation project is targeted for July 2026, with occupancy to follow that August. With the upgrades, stadium capacity could fall somewhere in the 70,000 to 75,000 seat range.

If approved, work could begin in January 2025.