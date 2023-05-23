NSP’s AirWing Unit Helps In Tracking Two Men In Separate Weekend Traffic Stops

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 23)–Two men are in jail following two separate traffic stop cases last weekend in Lincoln.

On Friday night, the Nebraska State Patrol saw a vehicle speeding near 70th and “O” and a traffic stop was attempted a few blocks away, only to have the vehicle take off. The patrol called in their AirWing unit and after fleeing another traffic stop and abandoning the vehicle near 62nd and Holdrege, troopers caught up with 19-year-old Maliq Coleman of Lincoln. He was found hiding in a garage at a home off of 64th and Francis.

Then on Saturday night, a 21-year-old Omaha man was riding his motorcycle near 27th and Superior when he fled an attempted traffic stop. The patrol’s helicopter was called into help and tracked Alejandro Martinez to a home in the area of 7th and “Y” Street, where he eventually was taken into custody.