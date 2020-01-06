NSP Seeking Help Locating California Persons of Interest

(KFOR NEWS January 6, 2020) The Nebraska State Patrol wants to find a pair of California brothers wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide investigation in Porterville, California. The men were last seen in the North Platte area Sunday. 20 year old, Jeremy Bailey and 25 year old, Chris Corbit are considered armed and dangerous.
The two men may be driving a white, two-door 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, which may be bearing the Nebraska license plate 15-EN83.
Any person who sees these men or the vehicle is urged not to approach them, but call 911 immediately. Anyone with information regarding the location of either Bailey or Corbit can leave an anonymous tip with the Nebraska Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-422-1494.
READ MORE: Ricketts proclaims January Human Trafficking Awareness Month