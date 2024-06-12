NSP Recovers Speeding Motorcycle in Lincoln Hospital’s Parking Garage

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 12)–State troopers late Tuesday night followed a speeding motorcycle through east Lincoln and later found the bike inside the parking garage at Bryan East Campus.

Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas told KFOR News the Patrol’s Airwing helped in locating the motorcycle, but the suspect was nowhere to be found. He says a trooper was doing another traffic stop at 66th and “O”, when the motorcycle blew by through a red light at over 80 mph. The Patrol’s helicopter picked up the motorcycle at 84th and “O,” where it fled from another traffic stop. A short time later, the motorcycle was seen by another trooper going over 110 mph in the area of 48th and “O” Street.

Because of safety concerns on the ground, the Patrol’s Airwing followed the motorcycle to the parking garage at Bryan East Campus. By the time investigators arrived, a search around the area was done and the suspect was no where to be found.

Thomas says the motorcycle has been impounded and the investigation is ongoing.