NSP, OPD Conduct Excessive Speed Enforcement Operations
(KFOR NEWS May 23, 2022) The Nebraska State Patrol and Omaha Police Department conducted a two-night enforcement effort focused on excessive speeding in the Omaha metro area. The operation was the first of many planned for this summer.
“Excessive speeding has been a problem for years in the Omaha metro area,” said Captain Matt Sutter, Commander of Troop A, based in Omaha. “Each summer, our troopers and partner agencies team up for these operations in an effort to raise awareness and remove dangerous drivers from the road.”
Between Friday and Saturday nights, troopers arrested four drivers that fled traffic stops. In each case, NSP or OPD aircraft were able to track the suspect vehicle from the air and direct troopers on the ground to make an arrest.
“These offenders have demonstrated indifference to the safety of others on the road,” said Captain Sutter. “Excessive speeding is extremely dangerous and can lead to tragic outcomes. These cases are great examples of teamwork between agencies to make the roads safer for all.”
Three of the four incidents this weekend involved a motorcycle rider. In each of those cases, the rider exceeded 100 miles per hour while fleeing an attempted traffic stop. Air support was able to direct ground units to the precise location where the motorcycle stopped. Each case ended in an arrest without further incident.
The fourth incident this weekend involved a Dodge Challenger that a trooper clocked at 120 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone near 144th and Center. The trooper attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled. Air support tracked the vehicle and directed a trooper to deploy stop sticks, bringing the vehicle to a stop and leading to the arrest of the driver.
NSP and partner agencies will conduct several more enforcement operations focused on excessive speeding throughout the summer, thanks in part to grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.