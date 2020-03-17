NSP Limiting Spread of COVID-19
(KFOR NEWS March 27, 2020) As Americans throughout the country do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will modify the procedure for fingerprinting services to protect both the public and NSP personnel.
Starting Tuesday, March 17, the NSP Troop A Office, located at 4411 S. 108th Street in Omaha, will require appointments for people in need of fingerprinting services. To schedule an appointment, visit the Nebraska State Patrol website. The previous procedure of allowing walk-ins has, at times, resulted in a group of people gathering in the waiting room at the NSP office.
“Our team handles a large volume of fingerprinting needs for members of the public across many sectors of the community,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “NSP remains committed to fulfilling those needs. This change is designed to ensure all people can visit an NSP office for fingerprinting without concern for encountering large groups of people.”
Additionally, NSP will prioritize the fingerprinting appointments for healthcare workers, law enforcement officials, other essential personnel, and those requiring NSP fingerprinting under state statute, such as applicants for concealed handgun permits. NSP will continue to offer fingerprinting services to all, however that service may be delayed if prioritized personnel are in need of fingerprinting, as the state and country address the challenge of COVID-19.
The NSP Office in Omaha was the only office throughout the state that accepted walk-in fingerprinting customers. All other NSP offices in Nebraska require an appointment. To schedule a fingerprinting appointment at any NSP Troop Area headquarters office, visit the NSP website and click on “Services.”
