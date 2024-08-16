NSP Investigating Reported Sexual Assault on an Inmate at RTC in Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 16)–A reported sexual assault at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln from last year is now being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.

A search warrant filed this week showed details about an ongoing investigation into a former inmate, who is out on parole, who was examined at Bryan West in Lincoln by a sexual assault nurse examiner last October. Investigators say the victim was sexually assaulted by a cellmate. The victim declined advances by the cellmate, but the suspect allegedly showed a knife disguised as a pen and threatened to kill him, if he didn’t comply.

The warrant says the victim was sexually assaulted. No charges have been filed yet against the accused man.