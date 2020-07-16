NSP Investigating Homicide in Malmo
(FOR NEWS July 16, 2020) 40 miles north of Lincoln in the small town of Malmo, population 114. the Nebraska State Patrol and the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide.
Wednesday morning, authorities responded to a report of a deceased female at a residence at 236 Bowen Avenue in Malmo. The victim, who had suffered several stab wounds and was identified as 27 year old, Kayla Matulka, a resident of the address.
Investigators do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
