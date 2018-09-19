NSP Investigating Death at Garden County Jail

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the death of an inmate at the Garden County Jail in the Nebraska Panhandle.

Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, investigators were notified that 37-year-old Candy Flood, from Sidney, died while being housed there on behalf of Cheyenne County. Preliminary information indicated a medical issue may have occurred.

Nebraska state law also requires a grand jury to convene in the matter of any in-custody death. Stay with KFOR News as we learn more.

