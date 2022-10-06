NSP Investigating Body Found In Clay County

(KFOR NEWS October 6, 2022) A body was found Wednesday morning near Harvard, 90 miles southwest of Lincoln.

A citizen working in the area just east of Harvard, along Road 26 in Clay County reported the discovery to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, which requested the Nebraska State Patrol conduct the investigation.

Investigators have not been able to positively identify the individual at this time. Foul play is suspected. The investigation is ongoing.

Additional information will be release when possible.

