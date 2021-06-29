      Weather Alert

NSP identifies deceased from Saturday’s I-80 Crash

Jun 29, 2021 @ 2:22pm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Nebraska State Patrol has identified 25-year-old Ryan Hughes of Lincoln as the person who died in a crash on I-80 Saturday afternoon.

NSP said troopers were dispatched to a crash near mile marker 422 in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 2:30 p.m.

According to NSP, a Toyota 4-Runner had left the interstate and crashed into a creek. Rescue crews tried to rescue Hughes, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Corrections Department Declares Staffing Emergency, Extends Shifts

Connect With Us Listen To Us On