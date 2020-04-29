NSP Cruiser Involved In Midtown Lincoln Crash On Wednesday
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 29)–A two-vehicle crash late Wednesday morning at 46th and “O” involved a Nebraska State Trooper’s cruiser, according to Lincoln Police.
So far, the investigation shows the trooper was westbound on “O” Street in his cruiser and an eastbound car was getting ready to turn and head northbound on 46th Street, when the car collided with the cruiser. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The trooper was treated at the hospital for an injury to his arm or hand.
The crash is still under investigation.