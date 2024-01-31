NSP Cruiser Involved in Early Wednesday Morning Crash in SW Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser was involved in collision just before 12:30am Wednesday, while heading northbound on Highway 77 near West Van Dorn.

According to the State Patrol in an email to KFOR News, the trooper was responding to assist call with Lincoln Police with lights and sirens going, when the cruiser hit a patch of ice on the road and lost control. The cruiser rear-ended a car in the northbound lanes, then crossed the median and hit a southbound vehicle.

All the drivers were taken to a Lincoln hospital where they were treated and released. Lincoln Police is investigation the crash.