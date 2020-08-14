NSP Arrests Waverly Man Following Pursuit In Northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 14)–A speeding car along Interstate 80 in northwest Lincoln early Thursday morning ends up being corralled by State Troopers, after it was clocked going over 90 mph.
In a news release to KFOR News, the Nebraska State Patrol says the vehicle was going 96 mph by the Lincoln Airport, when attempts to stop it were unsuccessful. After exiting I-80 at the Lincoln Airport, the vehicle ran the red light while turning onto eastbound Cornhusker Highway, and turned off its lights.
As the Chrysler approached Interstate 180, another trooper was waiting and was able to perform a traffic stop. Troopers say 22-year-old Kielan Rice of Waverly was arrested on several traffic related charges, plus having a concealed weapon.