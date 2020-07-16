NSP Arrests Suspect In Stabbing Death of Malmo Woman
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 16)–A 25-year-old man is in the Saunders County Jail, after he was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder connected to a homicide reported between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning at a home in the town of Malmo, about 40 minutes north of Lincoln.
The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release to KFOR News on Thursday that Kolton Barnes was taken into custody by NSP investigators for the murder of his fiance, 27-year-old Kayla Matulka. Barnes also faces another charge for felony animal cruelty.
The patrol says Matulka was found dead at her Malmo home by a neighbor. Matulka has suffered several stab wounds and a dog at the home was also found dead.
The investigation is ongoing for now.